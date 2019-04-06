FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $279.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions have been an important growth catalyst. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR to pursue growth initiatives (in the form of acquisitions and investments) and continue rewarding shareholders. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past six months. On the flip side, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. FLEETCOR’s fuel card, workforce payment solutions and gift card businesses are affected by seasonality. Continuous acquisitions result in integration risk.”

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Goldman Sachs Group cut FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $245.18.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $250.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $251.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.08). FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.