First Trust Advisors LP Has $114,000 Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (ELP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR (NYSE:ELP) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the third quarter worth about $750,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,046,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,404,000 after purchasing an additional 591,260 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 200.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELP opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Companhia Paranaense de Energia ADR has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Santander cut Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia  COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

