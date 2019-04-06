First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.12%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

