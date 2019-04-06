First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,675 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCE)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,717,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after acquiring an additional 232,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,543,000 after acquiring an additional 606,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 103,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 115,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCE opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas.

