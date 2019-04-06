First Hawaiian Bank Sells 323 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 599,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,096,000 after buying an additional 54,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,509,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,777,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 47,509.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 45,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in L3 Technologies by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after buying an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Shares of LLL opened at $212.78 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $158.76 and a one year high of $223.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is an increase from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of L3 Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

