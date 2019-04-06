First Hawaiian Bank Has $687,000 Holdings in First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 143,395 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,973,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,271,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $32,842,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,285,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 539,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.88 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paribas Bnp sold 24,859,750 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $649,088,072.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.15.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $177.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from First Hawaiian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

