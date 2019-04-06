First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,782,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,460,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 89,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Shares of CRL opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 8,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $1,150,099.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,548.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,428 shares of company stock worth $7,472,693 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

