First Capital Realty Inc (FCR) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Shares of FCR opened at C$21.19 on Friday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.46.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$184.59 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that First Capital Realty will post 0.829999983748252 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FCR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Monday, February 11th. CIBC raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.92.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. Its property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. The company also offers other professional and personal services.

