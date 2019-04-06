First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $181.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. M3F Inc. grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 226,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offer deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

