First Bancshares (FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised First Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.99 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.30.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 16,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

