First Bancorp (FBP) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,983 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 401,361 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 520,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 46,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/first-bancorp-fbp-position-reduced-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.