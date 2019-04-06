First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 65,620 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,620 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,675 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,451,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $62.46 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $63.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

