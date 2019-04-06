First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,188 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2,430.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.29 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

