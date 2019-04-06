First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $268,000 Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (CVY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,315 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

CVY opened at $22.15 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/first-allied-advisory-services-inc-has-268000-position-in-invesco-zacks-multi-asset-income-etf-cvy.html.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.