First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $417,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 76,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $250.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.41.

NYSE PXD opened at $150.68 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

