FinnCap Initiates Coverage on Mporium Group (MPM)

Investment analysts at FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Mporium Group (LON:MPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.

LON:MPM opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday. Mporium Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.

Mporium Group Company Profile

Mporium Group Plc, a technology company, provides software as service and supporting services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers mporium IMPACT that work with a range of signals, including TV, news feeds, sports, financial data, and social media to manage the pricing, timing, and selection of advertiser messages.

