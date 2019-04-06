FinnCap Initiates Coverage on Mporium Group (MPM)

Investment analysts at FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Mporium Group (LON:MPM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 8 ($0.10) price target on the stock. FinnCap’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close.
LON:MPM opened at GBX 5.40 ($0.07) on Thursday. Mporium Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.75 ($0.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00.
Mporium Group Company Profile
