Financial Survey: NIO (NIO) vs. Its Peers

NIO (NYSE: NIO) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NIO to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million -$1.41 billion -0.52 NIO Competitors $65.61 billion $3.33 billion 6.82

NIO’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 2 2 6 0 2.40 NIO Competitors 665 1698 1910 125 2.34

NIO presently has a consensus target price of $8.02, suggesting a potential upside of 49.67%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.67%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A NIO Competitors 4.28% 13.58% 4.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of NIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIO peers beat NIO on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NIO

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

