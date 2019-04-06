Financial Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (SBT) vs. The Competition

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ: SBT) is one of 93 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sterling Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sterling Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sterling Bancorp Competitors 506 1399 1214 86 2.27

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.46%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 34.53% 20.36% 2.02% Sterling Bancorp Competitors 17.25% 8.57% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $183.81 million $63.47 million 8.37 Sterling Bancorp Competitors $903.88 million $212.25 million 15.53

Sterling Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

