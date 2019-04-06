Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $74,000 Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. TheStreet cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 57.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

