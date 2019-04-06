Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $83,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $59.57 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $62.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/financial-advocates-investment-management-has-83000-stake-in-vanguard-global-ex-u-s-real-estate-etf-vnqi.html.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.