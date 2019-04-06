Fidelity Southern (LION) versus First Community Bankshares (FCBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Fidelity Southern pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity Southern pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Fidelity Southern has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fidelity Southern and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Southern 0 0 2 0 3.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fidelity Southern currently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Fidelity Southern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fidelity Southern is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of Fidelity Southern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Fidelity Southern shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity Southern and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Southern $320.30 million 2.47 $43.82 million $1.61 17.81 First Community Bankshares $124.74 million 4.30 $36.34 million N/A N/A

Fidelity Southern has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity Southern and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Southern 13.68% 10.25% 0.91% First Community Bankshares 29.02% 11.17% 1.63%

Fidelity Southern Company Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily for individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits. It also offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, indirect automobile loans, real estate construction loans, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, residential mortgage and home equity loans, and secured and unsecured personal loans. In addition, the company offers Internet banking services comprising online bill pay and mobile deposit, and Internet cash management services; and wealth management services, including trust administration, investment management, financial and estate planning, and specialized lending and banking. Further, it provides cash management, remote deposit, and international trade services; and merchant services and credit cards. Additionally, the company operates an insurance agency that offers consumer credit related insurance products; and issues trust preferred securities. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 56 and leased 10 retail bank branches; and leased approximately 30 loan production offices. Fidelity Southern Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; investment management services; and insurance products. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 44 branches in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

