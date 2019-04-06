FGL (FG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FGL from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FGL in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.35.

FGL stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. FGL has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. FGL had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. FGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy Martin Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.44 per share, with a total value of $422,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,700. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FGL by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About FGL

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

