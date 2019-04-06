FFW (FFWC) & First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Head-To-Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Defiance Financial pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

64.4% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FFW and First Defiance Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A First Defiance Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Defiance Financial has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and First Defiance Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 23.67% N/A N/A First Defiance Financial 28.21% 11.70% 1.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and First Defiance Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $18.48 million 2.55 $4.80 million N/A N/A First Defiance Financial $163.93 million 3.61 $46.25 million $2.23 13.22

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats FFW on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, Christmas club accounts, and health savings accounts; and overdraft protection accounts. The company also provides home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. It also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as mobile and online banking services. As of November 28, 2018, the company operated through its main office in Wabash; and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also provides trust and wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 44 full service banking centers and 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

