Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 20,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

T opened at $32.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $47.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 3,748 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $111,840.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

