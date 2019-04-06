Facebook, Inc. (FB) VP David B. Fischer Sells 10,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP David B. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,499,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,495,662. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,772,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,157,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,700,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,631,220,000 after purchasing an additional 911,997 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,196,642,000 after purchasing an additional 799,081 shares during the period. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.17.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

