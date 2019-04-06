Facebook (FB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.17.

FB opened at $175.72 on Friday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $218.62. The stock has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,202,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 868,831 shares of company stock valued at $146,090,132 in the last ninety days. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 17,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

