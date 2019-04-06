Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading 14.3% Higher

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $4.89. 6,360,906 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 4,584,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.82.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extraction Oil & Gas news, Director Donald L. Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOG. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Trading 14.3% Higher” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/extraction-oil-gas-xog-trading-14-3-higher.html.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.