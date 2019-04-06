Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.14 Million

Analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post sales of $91.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $91.18 million. Exponent posted sales of $90.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $380.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.90 million to $382.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $405.81 million, with estimates ranging from $403.90 million to $407.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

EXPO has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Exponent stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.49. 273,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.47. Exponent has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 394,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

