Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,575 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,832,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $882,363,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,379,276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $440,928,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,162 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $175,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,819 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Expedia Group by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,321,220 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $148,835,000 after purchasing an additional 555,640 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total transaction of $701,330.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,669,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares in the company, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089 over the last three months. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $122.50 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.94.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

