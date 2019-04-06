Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.10 ($26.86) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.02 ($36.07).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €26.03 ($30.27) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

