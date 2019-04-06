Everus (EVR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22,208.00

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 114.3% higher against the US dollar. Everus has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $22,208.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $13.77 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $776.24 or 0.15469509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056396 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002470 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,121,997 coins. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The official website for Everus is everus.org

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

