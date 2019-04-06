Everipedia 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, BigONE, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 9,998,572,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,506,302,133 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

