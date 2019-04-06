Eterbase (XBASE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $782,719.00

Eterbase (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One Eterbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN, CoinTiger and DDEX. Eterbase has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $782,719.00 worth of Eterbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Eterbase has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Eterbase

Eterbase is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Token Trading

Eterbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, P2PB2B, DDEX and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

