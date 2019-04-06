Equinor ASA (EQNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equinor ASA’s earnings. Equinor ASA posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Equinor ASA.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.47%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.07 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

EQNR stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63,772 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Equinor ASA by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 780,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,525,000 after purchasing an additional 463,946 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,572,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 561,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

