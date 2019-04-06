EOG Resources (EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOG. MKM Partners assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

EOG stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $113,114.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,478,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $235,862.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,778,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,584,833,000 after buying an additional 268,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,877,905 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,041,702,000 after buying an additional 361,848 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,867,393 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $686,115,000 after buying an additional 194,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

