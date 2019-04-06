Energy & Technology (ENGT) & Recon Technology (RCON) Critical Comparison

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Recon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60% Recon Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy & Technology and Recon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Recon Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Recon Technology has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.08%. Given Recon Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Recon Technology is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and Recon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million N/A -$1.30 million N/A N/A Recon Technology $12.80 million 0.89 -$6.65 million N/A N/A

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recon Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Energy & Technology has a beta of 6.61, suggesting that its share price is 561% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recon Technology has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Recon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of Recon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Recon Technology beats Energy & Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology, Corp. provides engineering, manufacturing, reclamation, sale, destructive, and non-destructive testing (NDT), storage, maintenance, and inspection services for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of NDT components and systems; provides NDT services comprising ultrasonic inspection, electromagnetic inspection, and others; and sells pipes and equipment used in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas. The company also provides manufacturing and reclamation services, including full-length electromagnetic inspection for pipes and equipment utilized in the energy industry; full length ultrasonic inspection systems for new and used pipes, such as drill stem, tubing, casing, and line pipes; and various types of electromagnetic and ultrasonic inspection processes. In addition, it offers wet or dry magnetic particle inspection services; dye penetrant testing or ultrasonic testing of the end areas of plain end and threaded connections comprising drill collars and drilling rig inspection; mill systems and mill surveillance; and testing and consulting services. Energy & Technology, Corp. serves oil companies, steel mills, material suppliers, drilling companies, material rental companies, and engineering companies. The company was formerly known as Technical Industries & Energy Corp. and changed its name to Energy & Technology, Corp. in August 2009. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Energy & Technology, Corp. is a subsidiary of American Interest, LLC.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions. It also provides oil and gas production enhancing techniques comprising packers of fracturing; production packers; sand prevention in oil and water wells; water locating and plugging techniques; fissure shaper; fracture acidizing technique; and electronic broken-down service to resolve block-up and freezing problems. In addition, the company offers automation systems and services, including pumping unit controller that monitors the pumping units and collects data; RTU to monitor natural gas wells and collect gas well pressure data; wireless dynamometers and wireless pressure gauges; electric multi-way valves for oilfield metering station flow control; and natural gas flow computer systems. Further, it provides Recon SCADA oilfield monitor and data acquisition system for supervision and data collection; EPC service of pipeline SCADA system for pipeline monitoring and data acquisition; EPC service of oil and gas wells SCADA system for monitoring and data acquisition of oil wells and natural gas wells; EPC service of oilfield video surveillance and control system to control the oil and gas wellhead and measurement station areas; and technique service for digital oilfield transformation. Additionally, the company offers oilfield waste water treatment solutions and related chemicals; and oily sludge disposal solutions. Recon Technology, Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

