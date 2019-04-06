eMagin (EMAN) Stock Price Down 25.6%

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) traded down 25.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.58. 2,688,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,077% from the average session volume of 123,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 536,900 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

