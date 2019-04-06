ELM Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

ELM Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ELM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,289.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 301,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,667,000 after purchasing an additional 295,661 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,417.2% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 468,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $157.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.4121 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

