Ellenbecker Investment Group Acquires 120 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 90,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $157.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.4121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

