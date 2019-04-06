EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys New Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (PBCT)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,851 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,208,597 shares of the bank's stock valued at $637,012,000 after acquiring an additional 582,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,412,815 shares of the bank's stock valued at $511,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,217,445 shares of the bank's stock valued at $176,298,000 after acquiring an additional 325,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in People's United Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank's stock valued at $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares during the period. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBCT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.16.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David P. Berey sold 129,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $2,316,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry Franklin sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $86,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,772.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,932,690. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Sunday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

