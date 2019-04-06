EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 448 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,810.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $80.73 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/efg-asset-management-americas-corp-buys-448-shares-of-vanguard-total-bond-market-etf-bnd.html.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.