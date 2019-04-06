Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $880,291.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $880,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,670.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 25th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total value of $876,990.00.
NYSE EW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.31. 861,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,369. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.
Several research firms have commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,951,000 after buying an additional 254,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.
