Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) VP Sells $880,291.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $880,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,670.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

On Monday, March 25th, Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.60, for a total value of $876,990.00.

NYSE EW traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.31. 861,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,369. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 580,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,951,000 after buying an additional 254,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew-vp-sells-880291-50-in-stock.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.