Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. Sells 46,557 Shares of Tilray Inc (TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CRO Edward Wood Pastorius, Jr. sold 46,557 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $2,950,782.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $59.54 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of -72.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.19). Tilray had a negative net margin of 157.05% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million. The business’s revenue was up 203.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $40,553,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,240,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $2,244,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 1,896.0% in the 4th quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 28,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TLRY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.52.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

