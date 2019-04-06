Edap Tms (EDAP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EDAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th.

Shares of EDAP opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edap Tms stock. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,516 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd owned approximately 0.86% of Edap Tms worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

