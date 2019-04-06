eBitcoinCash (EBCH) Price Reaches $0.0590

eBitcoinCash (CURRENCY:EBCH) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. eBitcoinCash has a market cap of $547,661.00 and $906.00 worth of eBitcoinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBitcoinCash token can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000711 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, eBitcoinCash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00386133 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.01657981 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00262169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000511 BTC.

eBitcoinCash Profile

eBitcoinCash’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. eBitcoinCash’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,500 tokens. eBitcoinCash’s official Twitter account is @ebchcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBitcoinCash is CoinPulse.io

eBitcoinCash Token Trading

eBitcoinCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBitcoinCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBitcoinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

