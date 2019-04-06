Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,536. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.39.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.
ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Director Sells $323,222.40 in Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/eaton-vance-tax-managed-buy-write-opport-etv-director-sells-323222-40-in-stock.html.
About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.