Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (ETV) Director Sells $323,222.40 in Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 168,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 231,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,536. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $16.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 69,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

