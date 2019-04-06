easyJet (EZJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,320.81 ($17.26).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

