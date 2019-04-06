easyJet (EZJ) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) target price on easyJet and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,320.81 ($17.26).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,059 ($13.84) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 997.40 ($13.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

