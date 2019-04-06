Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 7,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,316,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,043,805 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9,974.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 443,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 438,880 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,875,000 after buying an additional 378,608 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 41.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,352,000 after buying an additional 347,574 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Standpoint Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered Eastman Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

