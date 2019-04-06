Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Eastgroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16,841.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $111.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $80.77 and a twelve month high of $112.89.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $1,110,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,070,896.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.23 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

