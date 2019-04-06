East West Bancorp (EWBC) & IBERIABANK (IBKC) Head-To-Head Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) and IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares East West Bancorp and IBERIABANK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 37.78% 16.26% 1.75% IBERIABANK 26.94% 9.98% 1.26%

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBERIABANK has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for East West Bancorp and IBERIABANK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 2 7 0 2.78 IBERIABANK 0 0 4 0 3.00

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $67.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.75%. IBERIABANK has a consensus price target of $88.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given East West Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than IBERIABANK.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares East West Bancorp and IBERIABANK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $1.86 billion 4.00 $703.70 million $4.66 11.02 IBERIABANK $1.37 billion 2.97 $370.25 million $6.69 11.20

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than IBERIABANK. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBERIABANK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of IBERIABANK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. IBERIABANK pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IBERIABANK pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IBERIABANK has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. IBERIABANK is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats IBERIABANK on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, time deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, housing loans, asset-based lending, and equipment financing, as well as financing to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Greater China. The company also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity hedging risk management services; and Internet-based services comprising online banking services. As of January 24, 2019, it operated approximately 130 locations in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington; full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou, and Shenzhen; and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Taipei, and Xiamen. East West Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. The company also provides various title insurance and loan closing services; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, corporations, and trusts, as well as invests in purchased tax credits. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 191 bank branch offices and 3 loan production offices in Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Texas, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Mississippi, Missouri, and New York; 29 title insurance offices in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Louisiana; mortgage representative offices in 87 locations in 12 states; and 18 wealth management locations in 5 states. IBERIABANK Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

